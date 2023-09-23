Outside The Huddle: Athletic Trainers have your back

In the modern day of sports medicine, athletic trainers play an integral role.

At the University of Alabama, the Professional Athletic Training Program is enhancing the next level of athletic trainers.

“You get to see it hands-on you get to see it happen,” said Tykia Faniel, a student within the athletic training program. “How to react quickly, how to be calm in situations.”

On any Friday this fall, students of UA’s Professional Athletic Training Program could be at up to 12 west Alabama high schools. The work they do is hands-on. The athletic training students could spend up to 35 hours a week at one of these high schools.

“It is very unique regardless of where you go,” said Rebecca Griffith, a certified athletic trainer at Hillcrest High School. “You are going to get a different situation.”

“You don’t know when people are going to get hurt — it might be in practice, weights, or in the game,” said Dr.Lizzie Elder, Athletic Training Program Director. “You don’t know when you’re going to get hurt, you need to be able to provide the best care.”

As vital as it is, the Alabama Professional Athletic Training Program won’t be able to serve in the same capacity. At the end of this school year, the final bachelor’s program from that school will graduate. Beginning next fall, professional athletic training will be strictly a two-year master’s program.

After the change, Dr. Elder expects to have around 16 students per graduating class, which makes 32 total in the master’s program. That number is 22 less than this semester when the program has undergraduate and graduate school programs.

“We have to do a lot of reflection with our preceptors and faculty on how many students can we give what they deserve.” Dr. Elder said. “We don’t want to grow too big and not give the students all those experiences, especially because at the masters level they require a lot of attention and they are thinking deeply about content.”

There is always change in sports, and athletic trainers will be forced to adapt, especially since no one knows what the future holds. However, a career in professional athletic training continues to see rapid growth. Which should result in more opportunities and support at local high schools statewide and nationwide.