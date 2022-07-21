Outdoor workers taking extra precautions in extreme heat

It’s summer. It’s hot. Even hotter than usual. That means people working outside for a living are having a rough go of it. Most people who hang out in the sun can take a break in the shade with something cold to drink any time they want, and many employers are doing what they can to ensure their workers stay safe in the heat.

People who work outdoors can spend all day in the heat, so keeping them cool with fans, cold water and sun protection is paramount, said Westervelt Company Corporate Marketing and Public Relations Director Susan Poole.

“We’re very fortunate here,” Poole said. “We have a volunteer group of first responders throughout the organization. They are trained throughout the year, and one of those things is on heat illness prevention. They’re in every facility and every office, and they are trained to provide first aid.”