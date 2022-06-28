Organizations team up, offer free car seats for qualified parents

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Markell Tucker

Car seats save lives, and Northport Fire Rescue is teaming up with Safe Kids so that parents in need can be sure their little ones are safe during travel.

The giveaway is happening Thursday, June 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Northport Fire Rescue Station No. 1, which is located at Northport City Hall on McFarland Boulevard.

Appointments are required, and applicants must have proof of government assistance such as SNAP, WIC or Medicaid, a state-issued ID and must arrive in the vehicle in which the car seat will be used.

Car seat technicians will be at the site to install the car seats.

“It’s an excellent program, and it always does well for the community,” said Northport Fire Rescue Battalion Fire Chief Roger Potter. “It helps those who are underprivileged make sure that their child is safe, especially in a motor vehicle.”

To schedule an appointment, contact Safe Kids at 205-469-1234.

If you already have a car seat but want to ensure it’s been installed correctly, you can call your local fire department and schedule an appointment for a checkup.