Organizations team up for hiring expo aimed at people with disabilities

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Giselle Hood

Several local organizations came together at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy on Tuesday with one goal in mind: Helping people with disabilities find the right job.

United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama, West AlabamaWorks, United Ability and the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services gathered around 20 businesses to participate in the expo and offer face-to-face interaction for people searching for jobs.

“One of our slogans at UCP is ‘see the ability, not the label,’ ” said UCP Chief Operating Officer Cody Ingram. “We believe everybody has some type of ability, something they can provide to an employer and something they can provide through their community.”

West AlabamaWorks Communications Coordinator Khadijah Torbert said it’s important that opportunities be offered to everyone seeking them.

“Seeing their faces light up with the excitement of ‘Oh my gosh, this event is for me’ really shows the amount of work we’re doing, showcasing all abilities across the spectrum,” Torbert said.

Organizers said their goal is to make this event happen every year.