Organizations collecting board games for Pickens County first graders

Board games bring families together, even if it’s Monopoly. This year, the Helping Families Initiative in Alabama and 24th District Attorney’s Office are teaming up so families can experience that joy together.

The Family First – Board Game Drive is encouraging residents, businesses and churches to donate board games so families can spend time in front of each other instead of the TV or smartphones.

The endgame is collecting enough games for every first-grade student in Pickens County.

Board games promote family time, benefit children’s brain development and teach life lessons alongside a whole lot of fun. Other benefits for children include:

Improving language, motor skills and hand-eye coordination

Improving focus

Healthy brain development, including forming strategies, problem-solving, organizing and decision-making

Opportunities for gaining knowledge

Learning values and fundamentals of teamwork

Learning to follow rules and structure

Soothing anxiety

Building relationships

Improves tolerance for frustration, taking turns and practicing patience and respect

Popular board games that make great donations include:

Sorry

Candy Land

Connect 4

Guess Who?

Chutes and Ladders

Trouble

Monopoly Junior

There is also an account set up at West Alabama Bank so you can make monetary donations toward games purchases.

Board game donations will be accepted through Nov. 18 at the following locations: