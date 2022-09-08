Organizations collecting board games for Pickens County first graders
Board games bring families together, even if it’s Monopoly. This year, the Helping Families Initiative in Alabama and 24th District Attorney’s Office are teaming up so families can experience that joy together.
The Family First – Board Game Drive is encouraging residents, businesses and churches to donate board games so families can spend time in front of each other instead of the TV or smartphones.
The endgame is collecting enough games for every first-grade student in Pickens County.
Board games promote family time, benefit children’s brain development and teach life lessons alongside a whole lot of fun. Other benefits for children include:
- Improving language, motor skills and hand-eye coordination
- Improving focus
- Healthy brain development, including forming strategies, problem-solving, organizing and decision-making
- Opportunities for gaining knowledge
- Learning values and fundamentals of teamwork
- Learning to follow rules and structure
- Soothing anxiety
- Building relationships
- Improves tolerance for frustration, taking turns and practicing patience and respect
Popular board games that make great donations include:
- Sorry
- Candy Land
- Connect 4
- Guess Who?
- Chutes and Ladders
- Trouble
- Monopoly Junior
There is also an account set up at West Alabama Bank so you can make monetary donations toward games purchases.
Board game donations will be accepted through Nov. 18 at the following locations:
- 24th District Attorney’s Office, 50 Court Square Suite 200 in Carrollton
- West Alabama Bank locations
- Aliceville City Hall, 419 Memorial Parkway in Aliceville
- Carrollton City Hall, 100 Court Square W. in Carrollton
- Gordo City Hall, 25207 U.S. Highway 82 in Gordo
- Reform City Hall, Third. Ave. SE in Reform
- Pickensville Town Hall, 6831 Alabama Highway 14, Pickensville