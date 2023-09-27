Organization finds new purpose in helping Holt heal

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Josie Wahl

A non-profit organization called “Holt in Action” is working to bring prosperity and life back to the Holt community. The organization started in 2022 after several tornadoes touched down there. The community was looking for a way to rebuild and fill in the gap when government funding wasn’t available.

The group originally dedicated their time to helping those affected by the tornadoes damaged Holt. Now they search for properties in disrepair. The will either tear the buildings down or rebuild them.

The group held its monthly meeting Monday night. According to the Vice President Jackie Maye, the group meets monthly to discuss ways to revitalize the community.

“We encouraged them to have some pride in their community and have them want to stay here or return back as adults and move in and raise a family that’s kind of my vision. I’m sure some of the others would like to see that also,” Maye said.

The group has worked on more than 60 houses this year alone.

-kn