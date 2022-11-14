By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Savannah Denton

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse. Since 1993 Operation Christmas Child has been demonstrating God’s love in a tangible way to children around the world with shoebox-sized gifts.

Operation Christmas Child national donation week is November 14 through the 22nd, but one local woman is already way ahead of the game.

Jan Hall hosts a Christmas market every year to raise money for her shoe box ministry.

“Well it started 12 years ago when I just feel like the lord talked to me and said this is what I want you to do, this is your job,” said Hall.

Over 40 vendors set up booths to sell items such as baked goods, jewelry, clothes, books and many other items. 10 percent of all purchases go to Jan where she then can purchase items to place inside each shoe box.

A lot of the vendors doing these benefit sales have been participating in the Christmas market since Jan first started it 12 years ago.

Each shoe box is filled with appropriate things for the three different age groups ranging from two to 14 years old. The shoe boxes are filled with personal care items, clothes, toys, crafts and occasionally a personal card for the child to read.

Jan packs every shoe box she donates herself. In fact, her Ministry, North River Church bought her a shed for her backyard so she could store all the items for the shoe boxes.

“Its crazy, my house is like baking and boxes and stuff for about three months in a row but because of the money raised last year I am very pleased and blessed to say that I can turn in 500 boxes this year,” said Hall.

Throughout the years Jan has been able to fill and send over four thousand boxes to children in need. She says there is nothing more rewarding than knowing she is going to brighten some child’s day.

“Ultimately the goal is for those children to hear about Jesus, and give their heart to Jesus for a home in heaven. I get emotional when I start talking about it I can’t help it because I love kids and I want to see these kids in heaven one day,” said Hall.

For many of these children receiving these shoe boxes, its their first gift ever.

If you would like to make a donation or even put together your own shoe box to gift to a child in need visit www.samaritanspurse.org