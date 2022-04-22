Online job ads increase 51% from last March

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information showed that as of March 2022, the yearly comparison of online job ads is 105,241, which is up 51% from March 2021.

The monthly total of online job ads for March of this year is up 12.6%, representing 35,657 new ads.

The occupations with the most online job ads continued to be registered nurses, retail salespersons, sales representatives, supervisors of retail salespersons and heavy tractor/trailer truck drivers with 17,742 ads placed for those occupations in March.

The data is compiled from all online job postings statewide, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database.

In all, 20% of job ads have salaries of $75,000 or higher, 17% have salaries in the $50,000-75,000 range and 22% have salaries in the $35,000-49,000 range, while 41% have a salary of $35,000 or less.