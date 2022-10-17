One year later, family, school honors teen killed in drive-by

Blue balloons were released into the bluebird skies over Westlawn Middle School Friday afternoon to remember Kei’lan Allen and the legacy he leaves behind.

Allen was killed one year ago in an environment where every child should feel safe: inside his home.

“A part of my soul died the day Kei’lan was killed by a gun,” grandmother Georgia Black said. “My daughter Christina and four other mothers lost their sons too.”

His family said Kei’lan was in his room Friday night doing what he loved most: playing video games and reading his Bible.

“He liked his iPad,” Black said. “He liked to learn different things. He would get on the internet. He learned how to speak a different language. I didn’t understand it. When he was shot, the Bible was laying on the bed next to him. Kei’lan read the encyclopedia, he read the Bible, he read everything he could get his hands on.”

At the time of his death, Kei’lan was an eighth grader at Westlawn Middle School, where there is now a phrase everyone tries to embody: Kei’lan Kind.

“It absolutely costs nothing to just be nice and be persons of good character,” said Westlawn Principal Darlene Atkins. “Since we lost Kei’lan, Westlawn has made perfect strides in becoming a school of character. We have become not only a state but also a national school of character, and I would like to think of the legacy that Kei’lan left behind. We are all modeling to be just like him.”

In an effort to remember Kei’lan and stop the same gun violence that killed him, a beautiful tribute was on display Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

The Lamar digital billboard on 15th Street next to Cookout posted a billboard in Kei’lan’s honor, remembering him and the family he left behind.

“When something like this happens, we just don’t go back to normal,” Black said. “There will never be the same normal when he was here. We are just keeping his memory alive and keep doing things to stop gun violence and never forget him.”

Three people are facing capital murder charges in Kei’lan’s death: Jaden Zaire Jenkins, Julian Lamont Gordon Jr. and James Deanthony Reed.

Read more: