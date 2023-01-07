One teen dead, one injured in Tuscaloosa County crash

fatal crash

A 17-year-old Moundville teen died early Saturday morning in an single-vehicle automobile crash. It happened Saturday at 12:31 a.m.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say two teenagers were in a 2005 GMC Sierra when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into several trees on Bradley Road, approximately three miles south of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County.

Both teenagers were ejected from the vehicle. The 17-year-old passenger, from Moundville, was killed on impact. The driver, also 17 from Tuscaloosa, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers say neither teen was wearing their seatbelts.