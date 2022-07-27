One injured in Wednesday morning lounge shooting

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Culver Road early Wednesday morning.

According to Captain Marty Sellers, the incident happened at Spade’s Restaurant and Lounge around 1:20 a.m. this morning.

One man was shot and was in critical condition. He was treated at a local hospital and is now stable.

The Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the incident.