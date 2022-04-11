One dead in Madison County crash early Sunday

fatal crash, wreck (cropped)

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

A single-vehicle car crash early Sunday left one man dead near Huntsville. Timothy Pearle, 53, of Meridianville was killed after his Nissan Frontier left the road and overturned in a pond. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 231, nine miles north of Huntsville in Madison County around 3:30 a.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.