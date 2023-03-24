On the road to Louisville? Here are some fun-filled stops ahead of Tide tipoff

university of alabama basketball

If you’re driving to Louisville to see the Crimson Tide play in the Sweet 16, there are some pretty cool places to stop along the way.

The WVUA 23 team rolled out early Thursday morning from Bryant-Denny Stadium, headed to the Bluegrass State.

We stayed in sweet home Alabama for our first stop. This one was for my fellow space nerds out there. Welcome to the Rocket City, Huntsville, Alabama.

The Saturn 1B last flew astronauts into orbit in 1975 and this may be the last time we get to see it. It will soon be taken down from the Interstate 65 welcome center due to deterioration.

From there we were back on the road, headed to Music City. We went back in time to the Civil War era. A great stop for the history buffs.

Fort Negley is the largest stone fortification built during the Civil War.

The next place we’re going has a need for speed. Welcome to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

More than 80 of America’s most prized sports cars are on display. The oldest is a 1953 Corvette and newest the 2023 Z06. The rarest here is the only 1983 Corvette in the world, which barely escaped a giant February 2014 sinkhole.

Our best stop yet, Louisville, Kentucky, to watch the Tide roll into the Sweet 16. The No. 1 seed Tide tips off Friday against the San Diego Aztecs at 5:30 p.m.