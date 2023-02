On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying

The Associated Press

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has denied killing his wife and son but admitted lying about when he last saw them alive while testifying in his own defense.

Murdaugh is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of his wife and son, who were killed near kennels on their property on June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted. In his testimony Thursday, the 54-year-old continued to staunchly deny any role in the killings.

Prosecutors spent four weeks of testimony painting Murdaugh as a liar who decided to kill his wife and son because he wanted sympathy to buy time to cover up his financial crimes that were about to be discovered.

