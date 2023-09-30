Omega Block Pattern Continues… Relief Comes Friday… Saturday PM Forecast Update

Good Saturday to you! If you’re heading to Starkville for the game tonight, temperatures will be comfortable in the mid 70s for kickoff and in the upper 60s by the time you’re heading home. Tomorrow will be a rinse and repeat of today, with sunny skies and temperatures around the 90 degree mark.

The omega block pattern we’ve been experiencing, is going to continue to keep us hot and dry. Temperatures stick in the upper 80s for most of the work week. This pattern will start to break down though as we head into the latter part of the work week. Clouds start to build in Thursday ahead of TWO cold fronts set to pass through our area Friday-Saturday. These bring the potential for rain on Friday which we need as the drought monitor has West Alabama in an area for rapid onset of drought as drought development is likely.

This frontal system will drop our temperatures in the low 80s for Friday and seasonal temperatures around 80 degrees on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Philippe and Rina have undergone the fujiwhara effect in the tropics. Phillippe has taken on Rina, merging their energy. Rina is now expected to dissipate soon while Philippe will strengthen to a hurricane and not effect the US.

Join us on WVUA 23 weekdays at 5 p.m. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Megan Hanna

WVUA23 Meteorologist

Instagram and Tiktok: @meteorologistmeg

Twitter: @meganhanna_wx