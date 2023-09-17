Ole Miss could be without multiple players vs Alabama

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Thursday July 20,2023 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville,Tn . (Jimmie Mitchell/SEC)

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Ole Miss remains undefeated heading into next week’s SEC opener against No. 13 Alabama but could be without multiple offensive weapons.

The Rebels beat Georgia Tech 48-23 without its leading receiver, Tre Harris and top tight end, Caden Prieskorn. Quinshon Judkins, the SEC’s leading rusher from a year ago, wasn’t playing 100% healthy either.

Harris suffered a knee injury the previous week against Tulane. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin didn’t provide an update on him after the game, so it remains unclear if he’ll be able to play against Alabama.

Prieskorn has yet to see the field for Ole Miss after transferring from Memphis. He reportedly had surgery on an injured toe prior to the season. According to 247Sports’ Jared Redding, Prieskorn was a “limited participant” at the Rebels’ practice last Tuesday.

Judkins was not expected to play against Georgia Tech because of an undisclosed upper body injury; however, he went through warmups and saw some action. He had 13 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown.

“I commend the running back for playing,” Kiffin said of Judkins. “He didn’t practice much at all this week and played physical in there and tried to help his team win.”

Kiffin knows he’ll need all hands on deck when his team takes on his former boss in Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. While Alabama hasn’t looked as dominant as in years past, Kiffin expects the matchup to be a hard fought battle.

“We all have our issues,” Kiffin said. “This is one of the best teams, the best team, in the past 15 years, and one of the hardest places to play. Just because Texas went in there and won doesn’t mean we got it any easier, so it’s a huge challenge, a dynasty, and we gotta do a lot of work just to be on the field with those guys.”

Alabama opens as an 11.5 point favorite against Ole Miss. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.