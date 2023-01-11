Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday

World War II veteran Joseph Eskenazi, who at 104 years and 11 months old is the oldest living veteran to survive the attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a photo of his younger self, at an event celebrating his upcoming 105th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The oldest living survivor of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 celebrated his upcoming 105th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Joseph Eskenazi of Redondo Beach, California, boarded an Amtrak train Friday for the journey.

He arrived at the museum Wednesday morning, posing for pictures with six other World War II veterans amid exhibits of beach-landing vessels and aircraft.

They were visiting the sprawling museum thanks to the Soaring Valor Program, a project of actor Gary Sinise’s charitable foundation dedicated to aiding veterans and first responders.

