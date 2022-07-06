Old Glory Relay in Tuscaloosa this week

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Giselle Hood

Veterans carrying the American flag across the country to the World Games in Birmingham arrived in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday.

The Old Glory Relay is led by Team Red, White and Blue, a health and wellness community for veterans and civilians.

Team RWB arrived at the Walk of Champions on the University of Alabama campus after traveling for 42 days across 15 states. Their almost 3,200-mile journey began in Washington, D.C., and will end in Birmingham for the Opening Ceremony.

The group focuses on veterans’ health and wellness by providing a community offering support and appreciation. Team RWB Director of Operations Keith Galloway said it’s great that they were included in the Games.

“The value of this is that we see the communities of veterans and citizens as being a powerful mechanism for helping veterans assimilate back to being a civilian, which is a difficult transition,” Galloway said. “But also helping civilians understand the journey that veterans have gone through and realize that we’re all Americans.”

The flag will be presented at the World Games Opening Ceremony July 7.