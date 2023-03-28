Oh, shed: Traffic stalled Monday by self-unloaded truck

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Chaney Scott

Traffic was stalled badly Monday morning on Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard’s Hugh Thomas Bridge connecting Northport and downtown Tuscaloosa.

An 18-wheeler carrying a pair of storage sheds dropped one of them in the middle of Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard.

The temporary highway-based storage solution blocked multiple lanes for about an hour but got removed by midday.

But motorists were stuck in traffic for 30 to 45 minutes.