Officials review ballot problem in Etowah legislative race

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) – The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County that might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district.

Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29.

They say they learned Tuesday that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April.

The officials say they don’t know how many voters were affected.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/26/2022 5:13:48 PM (GMT -5:00)