Officials probing whether Northeastern explosion was staged

BOSTON (AP) – Law enforcement officials say authorities are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident.

One official said investigators identified inconsistencies in the employee’s statement and became skeptical because his injuries didn’t match wounds typically consistent with an explosion.

The officials could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Northeastern staff member said late Tuesday that the hard plastic case exploded on the campus in Boston, causing minor injuries.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/14/2022 3:13:12 PM (GMT -5:00)