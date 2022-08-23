Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting

MORROW, Ga. (AP) – A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue charges against the two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks during a June 2020 encounter that ended with the 27-year-old Black man’s fatal shooting.

Pete Skandalakis said he believes Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks, acted appropriately.

He also said the second officer involved in the encounter, Officer Devin Brosnan, will not be charged.

The shooting happened against the backdrop of heightened tensions and protests nationwide in wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis less than three weeks earlier.

Sometimes-violent protests over Floyd’s death had largely subsided in Atlanta, but Brooks’ killing set off a new round of demonstrations against police brutality.

