Officers looking for driver in deadly weekend crash

A weekend crash leaves one man dead and law enforcement looking for the driver who may be responsible. Troopers with The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the crash.

William R. Smith Jr., age 58, was killed when the Kia that he was in swerved off the road and hit a tree. Smith, who is from Brookwood, was a passenger in the car, according to first responders. The single-vehicle crash happened around five p.m. Saturday, May 6 on Maxwell Loop Road approximately five miles south of Tuscaloosa city limits, in Tuscaloosa County.

Troopers said Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Kia left the scene of the crash before Troopers arrived to the scene.

If you have any information regarding the driver and /or crash, please contact ALEA at 205-553-5531.