Officers investigate fourth homicide of the year in Tuscaloosa County

Officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa. It happened Saturday at the Sun Valley Apartments which according to its website is located as the corner of MacFarland and Skyland Blvd. at 5140 East 36th Ave. in Tuscaloosa.

Officers say they found one man dead when they arrived on scene. No other information was provided.