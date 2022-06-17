Officer-involved shootings affect police recruitment

As Tuscaloosa mourns the death of Meridian Police Officer and native son Kennis Croom, fewer people are pursuing careers in law enforcement.

Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders of the Tuscaloosa Police Department said recruitment numbers usually drop in times like these, but that does not mean police departments do not still need good people to keep their communities safe.

“It does worry me, because you need law enforcement to protect the city, everybody’s civil rights and also the people who can’t protect themselves,” he said.

Law enforcement, Sanders continued, requires a special kind of person.

“So when something like this happens, this may cause somebody who wanted to go into law enforcement to change their mind from applying to be a police officer.”

A 2021 report by the Police Executive Research Forum found American law enforcment agencies are hiring 5% fewer new officers than in years past, while resignations increased by 18% and retirements increased by 45% from the year before.

TPD is currently hiring 23 new officers to join the force. For more information, head over to tuscaloosa.com/pd.