Officer Croom mourned in Meridian memorial

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Markell Tucker

Community members, family and friends of Meridian Police Officer and Tuscaloosa native Kennis Croom gathered Thursday, June 16 for a memorial service held in Meridian High School’s gymnasium.

Live-streamed via Facebook, the service heard co-workers, friends and family share their experiences with Croom.

“He wanted people to feel seen even if he had to go out of his own way to do so. He died doing what he loved, which was helping people, and his legacy will continue through the officers he taught, myself included,” said Crystin Latta an officer with the Meridian Police Department.

A viewing service will be held today, Friday, June 17 at Northport Funeral & Cremation Services from noon to 4 p.m.

Click here for the full list of arrangements honoring Officer Croom this weekend.

In lieu of flowers, the Croom family asks that donations be made to the Croom Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded to “make a difference in high crime, disadvantaged areas of West Alabama.”