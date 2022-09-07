Obamas return to White House: Official portraits unveiled

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their official White House portraits.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted a ceremony at the White House where America’s first Black president and first lady revealed portraits with a modern vibe.

Obama is seen standing, wearing a black suit and gray tie against a white background.

Mrs. Obama wears a formal light blue dress while seated on a sofa in the Red Room.

Obama chose artist Robert McCurdy for his portrait. Mrs. Obama went with artist Sharon Sprung.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/7/2022 3:15:41 PM (GMT -5:00)