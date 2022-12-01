Obama heads to Georgia as Warnock seeks early vote advantage

georgia senate runoff

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Warnock is looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start in early voting with a visit Thursday from Barack Obama.

The former president will campaign with Warnock on the eve of the final day of early voting.

The rally promises to be the largest event of Warnock’s four-week runoff blitz.

Democrats are pushing to bank as many votes as possible while Republicans including Walker have taken a less aggressive approach that could leave Walker heavily dependent on runoff Election Day turnout.

12/1/2022 12:13:18 PM (GMT -6:00)