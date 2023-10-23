Oats focused on Alabama team defense

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats had a key point he wanted to get across at last week’s SEC Tipoff media event.

Throughout his numerous sessions previewing the upcoming season, Oats maintained that a point of emphasis will be playing great team defense. Oats referenced that his two teams that won the SEC titles both led the conference in defensive efficiency.

“When we’ve been good defensively, we’ve had really successful years. So, our point with our guys is that we got to be great defensively,” Oats said. ” Now we’ve done it two different ways. Three years ago, we didn’t have and anchor like that but we had Herb Jones who covered up a lot of mistakes, last year Charles [Bediako] covered a lot of mistakes.”

Nate Oats pointed out later in his media availability that Alabama does not have an Herb Jones or Charles Bediako on this team. However, Oats said that their system will not have any significant changes.

“We’ve got some length. Will it change how we play? I mean we are always tweaking things a little bit. There’s going to be no significant changes,” Oats said. “We’re going to play fast, we’re going to keep the floor spread, we’re going to take a lot of threes. It’s going to to be an open modern offense.”

Alabama opens up their season at home against Morehead State on Nov. 6.