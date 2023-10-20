Oakman and Gordo will battle it out for leader in the region Friday night

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

The battle for the top dog in the 3A Region Five will commence Friday night as the Oakman Wildcats travel to take on the Gordo Green Wave.

The Wildcats are unbeaten through seven games and the Green Wave are 7-1 losing their only game week two to Bibb County.

The Wildcats are coming off a bye week and should be fully rested and ready to go against the Green Wave. Wildcat coach Ryan Hall recognizes the challenge that lies ahead of his squad.

“Gordo always has great skill players that challenge you on the perimeter, can run by you and go get the ball,” Hall said. “They always have good quarterback play and they do a great job in getting their skill players the ball.”

One of those skill players is running back Ethan Wilder who committed to the University of Memphis Thursday. Whether running the ball or catching it, Gordo head coach Gus Smith is always trying to find ways to get Wilder the ball.

“Moving Wilder to running back has really helped us on offense play more dynamic,” Smith said.

Oakman has good players of their own and should be a physical challenge for the Green Wave. Smith gave props to the physicality the Wildcats play with and didn’t shy away from the size advantage they have over Gordo.

“Our achilles heel as a team are team’s bigger than us and run the ball right at us; that’s Oakman,” Smith said. “They’re huge guys and we aren’t; the things that we can take advantage of is using our speed and keeping the ball safe.”

Although Hall agreed with Smith’s assessment, he believes his guys can do more and hopes to show it Friday night.

“They’re faster than us and a lot of the teams we play are too but we take pride in our conditioning, toughness and physicality,” Hall said. “If we can steal possessions and keep the ball the majority of the game we’re great.”

Friday nights game will showcase two teams with different philosophies but one goal: a win and the lead in the region.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.