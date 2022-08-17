Oak City Market happening Aug. 27

The second annual Oak City Market is happening Aug. 27.

The event, hosted by S.D. Allen Ministries, is being held at Calvary Baptist Church’s north parking lot from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s a flea market-style environment with pop-up shops, food trucks and live entertainment. Raffles are also on the menu, with prizes including season tickets for University of Alabama football and Atlanta Braves ticket packages.

Last year, 26 local vendors raised $9,000, which helped the organization deliver beds for families in need around the Tuscaloosa area.

If you’re interested in hosting a booth at the event, email sdallenministries@gmail.com.