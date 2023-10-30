Nurses thank patients at Manderson Cancer Center

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Avery Boyce

Patients at the Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center had a special doctors visit recently.

The cancer center at DCH celebrated Patient Appreciation Day. Nurses and staff dressed up to the theme of ‘Knocking Cancer out of the Park.’ Patients were given snacks and drinks while they waited to be called back from the waiting room.

Keely Duke is the outreach coordinator for the cancer center and said this day is about saying thank you to their patients who trust the staff with their health while they go through their cancer journey.

“Overall the morale today has been just so exciting, very enthusiastic. Patients who maybe came in not feeling so great today have just left with a big smile on their face just knowing that we love and support them,” Duke said.

While this day is about making patients feel special, Duke said sometimes the day can really feel like it is for the nurses.

“It’s funny that today is called Patient Appreciation Day, because just seeing them feel good just brings us so much joy,” Duke said.

The Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center plans events throughout the year to celebrate their patients.