Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals

Nurses stage a strike in front of Mt. Sinai Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, after negotiations broke down hours earlier. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Thousands of nurses have gone on strike at two of New York City’s major hospitals.

The walkout began Monday after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 3,500 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and about 3,600 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan are off the job.

The privately owned hospitals are postponing nonemergency surgeries, diverting ambulances to other medical centers, pulling in temporary staffers, and assigning administrators with nursing backgrounds to work in wards in order to cope with the walkout.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/9/2023 11:25:08 AM (GMT -6:00)