Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot to put on display

The Associated Press

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (AP) – A nurse in Wisconsin has been accused of amputating a hospice patient’s foot without his consent and without doctor’s orders.

Elder abuse charges filed last week say 38-year-old Mary Brown, of Durand, told colleagues she wanted to display it at her family’s taxidermy shop.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the man had dead tissue in his foot from frostbite.

He was at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center when Brown amputated his foot May 27.

The man died within about a week.

The complaint gives no indication the amputation hastened his death.

Brown cannot be reached for comment.

