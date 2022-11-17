Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

From the owner’s suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising. And, they’re here to stay.

Kalen Jackson was born into football, one of three daughters for Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Her introduction to the sport came by attending community events.

Now, she has a seat at the table for owners’ meetings.

Sam Rapoport fell in love with football the first time she held a ball and threw a spiral as a 12-year-old growing up in Canada.

Rapoport ended up becoming a professional quarterback in a women’s tackle football league and has spent two decades working to expand career opportunities for women in the sport.

