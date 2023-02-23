Nucor building $125M facility in North Alabama

Nucor Corp., which has manufacturing facilities around Alabama, is adding another in North Alabama that will build transmission towers.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the move this week, saying Nucor will invest around $125 million for the facility. About 200 full-time jobs with an average salary of $75,000 will be available at the Nucor Towers and Structures unit in Decatur. Those jobs will be filled over a four-year period.

“Alabama offers world-class companies like Nucor all the advantages they need to find success, including a skilled workforce, a pro-business environment and a solid support system,” said Ivey in a statement. “This investment project is a win for Nucor, Decatur and all of Alabama.”

Nucor, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has facilities in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Fort Payne, Eufaula and Decatur producing steel, tubular projects, joists and decking and metal buildings.

You can read more about the announcement right here.