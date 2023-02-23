NTSB: No alert for train crew until just before derailment

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Associated Press

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) – Federal safety investigators have released a preliminary report on the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and toxic chemical release.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the train’s crew did not receive a critical warning about an overheated axle until just before dozens of cars went off the tracks.

The engineer slowed and stopped the train after getting a “critical audible alarm message.” The crew then saw fire and smoke and alerted dispatch of a possible derailment.

The report’s release Thursday came as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made his first visit to East Palestine since the wreck nearly three weeks ago.

The Feb. 3 derailment led to evacuations and fears of contamination after a controlled burn of toxic chemicals aimed at preventing an explosion.

