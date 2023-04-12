NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label

NPR, National Public Radio

The Associated Press

National Public Radio is quitting Twitter over the social media company’s recent actions under owner Elon Musk to stamp it with labels the news organization says are meant to undermine its credibility.

NPR said its organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is undermining its credibility by falsely implying that it is not editorially independent.

Last week, Twitter labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site, a label also used for state-controlled media outlets in authoritarian regimes.

Twitter later changed the label to “Government-funded media” and gave it to some other public news organizations, such as the BBC.

4/12/2023 11:07:57 AM (GMT -5:00)