Nov. 8, 2022, Midterm Election Roundup
Here are the results of every race WVUA 23 is covering in the 2022 Midterm Election.
This list will be updated frequently throughout the night.
Statewide races:
Governor
-
Kay Ivey *WinnerR
67.0%
821,466
-
Yolanda Flowers D
29.8%
365,815
-
James "Jimmy" Blake L
3.2%
39,251
Lt. Governor
-
Will Ainsworth *WinnerR
84.1%
829,867
-
Ruth Page-Nelson L
15.9%
156,398
U.S. Senator
-
Katie Britt WinnerR
66.3%
816,856
-
Will Boyd D
31.4%
386,590
-
John Sophocleus L
2.3%
28,028
Attorney General
-
Steve Marshall WinnerR
67.0%
776,116
-
Wendell Major D
33.0%
381,909
Secretary of State
-
Wes Allen WinnerR
65.0%
751,545
-
Pamela Laffitte D
32.0%
370,250
-
Jason "Matt" Shelby L
3.0%
34,181
State Treasurer
-
Young Boozer WinnerR
84.1%
770,223
-
Scott Hammond L
15.9%
146,106
State Auditor
-
Andrew Sorrell WinnerR
84.7%
772,334
-
Leigh Lachine L
15.3%
139,457
Commissioner of Agriculture
-
Rick Pate WinnerR
84.5%
769,238
-
Jason Clark L
15.5%
140,987
Constitution of Alabama of 2022
Proposing adoption of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, which is a recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, prepared in accordance with Amendment 1951, arranging the constitution in proper articles, parts, and sections, removing racist language, deleting duplicated and repealed provisions, consolidating provisions regarding economic development, arranging all local amendments by county of application, and making no other changes. (Proposed by Act 2022-111)
-
Yes Winner
76.4%
772,062
-
No
23.6%
237,882
Statewide Amendments
Statewide Amendment 1
Proposing an amendment to Section 16 of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, now appearing as Section 16 of the Official Recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, to create Aniah’s Law, to provide that an individual is entitled to reasonable bail prior to conviction, unless charged with capital murder, murder, kidnapping in the first degree, sexual torture, domestic violence in the first degree, human trafficking in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, arson in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, terrorism when the specified offense is a Class A felony other than murder, and aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of six. (Proposed by Act 2021-201)
-
Yes Winner
80.1%
884,366
-
No
19.9%
219,480
Statewide Amendment 2
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure by state law to public or private entities for providing or expanding broadband infrastructure. (Proposed by Act 2022-117)
-
Yes Winner
78.8%
821,086
-
No
21.2%
221,522
Statewide Amendment 3
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to require the Governor to provide notice to the Attorney General and to the victim’s family prior to granting a reprieve or commutation to a person sentenced to death, and to void the reprieve or commutation if the Governor fails to provide notice. (Proposed by Act 2022-256)
-
Yes Winner
81.8%
864,578
-
No
18.2%
192,412
Statewide Amendment 4
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended; to provide that the implementation date for any bill enacted by the Legislature in a calendar year in which a general election is to be held and relating to the conduct of the general election shall be at least six months before then general election. (Proposed by Act 2021-284)
-
Yes Winner
79.9%
816,339
-
No
20.1%
204,736
Statewide Amendment 5
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to delete a provision giving the probate court of each county general jurisdiction over orphans’ business. (Proposed by Act 2021-202)
-
Yes Winner
68.7%
680,150
-
No
31.3%
310,239
Statewide Amendment 6
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, each municipality authorized under Amendment No. 8 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, now appearing Section 216.01 of the Recompiled Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, to levy and collect the ad valorem tax pursuant to Amendment No. 8 for the purpose of paying bonds and the interest thereon, and may also levy and collect such ad valorem tax and utilize such funds for capital improvements on a pay-as-you-go basis at a rate not exceeding the rate then lawfully permitted for the municipality to directly pay the costs of public capital improvements, as well as to pay the principal and interest on bonds, warrants, or other securities issued to finance or refinance the costs of the improvements; and the ratify, validate, and confirm the levy and collection of such tax levied and collected for any of these purposes prior to the ratification of this amendment. (Proposed by Act 2021-327)
-
Yes Winner
60.8%
589,984
-
No
39.2%
380,665
Statewide Amendment 7
Proposing an amendment to revise Amendment 772 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, to specify that all counties and municipalities may exercise the authority and powers granted by Amendment 772 to provide for economic and industrial development; to permit notice for Amendment 772 projects to be published in any newspaper in circulation in the county or municipality; and to ratify all actions and agreements of any county or municipality done under Amendment 772 unless subject to pending judicial proceedings on the date of adoption of this amendment. (Proposed by Act 2022-286)
-
Yes Winner
75.5%
728,103
-
No
24.5%
236,337
Statewide Amendment 8
Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions. (Proposed by Act 2021-199)
-
Yes Winner
71.8%
585,108
-
No
28.2%
229,412
Statewide Amendment 9
Relating to Jefferson County and Tuscaloosa County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads in the city limits of Lake View under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission, beginning January 1, 2023 and ending December 21, 2027. (Proposed by Act 2022-228)
-
Yes Winner
71.7%
581,120
-
No
28.3%
229,123
Statewide Amendment 10
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the Code Commissioner, contingent upon the ratification of an official Constitution of Alabama of 2022, to renumber and place constitutional amendments ratified before or on the same day as the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, based on a logical sequence and the particular subject or topic of the amendment, and to provide for the transfer of existing annotations to any section of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to the section as it is numbered or renumbered in the Constitution of Alabama of 2022. (Proposed by Act 2022-177)
-
Yes Winner
74.7%
697,809
-
No
25.3%
236,006
Regional Races
U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District
-
Robert Aderholt WinnerR
83.9%
149,436
-
Rick Neighbors D
14.0%
24,899
-
Johnny Cochran L
2.2%
3,879
U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
-
Gary Palmer WinnerR
85.1%
92,270
-
Andria Chieffo D
14.9%
16,122
U.S. Representative, 7th Congressional District
-
Terrycina Sewell *WinnerD
63.1%
114,912
-
Beatrice Nichols R
35.2%
64,044
-
Gavin Goodman L
1.7%
3,037
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5
-
Greg Cook WinnerL
66.5%
765,685
-
Anita Kelly D
33.5%
385,678
- Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6: Kelli Wise (R), unopposed
Public Service Commission, Place 1
-
Jeremy Oden WinnerR
84.0%
761,714
-
Ron Bishop L
16.0%
144,756
Public Service Commission, Place 2
-
Chip Beeker WinnerR
83.4%
756,756
-
Laura Lane L
16.6%
150,449
- State Sen., District 5: Greg J. Reed, (R), unopposed
- State Sen., District 14: April Weaver (R), unopposed
State Senator, District 21
-
Gerald Allen *WinnerR
66.3%
21,937
-
Lisa Ward D
33.7%
11,170
State Senator, District 24
-
Bobby Singleton WinnerD
82.7%
25,411
-
Richard Benderson L
17.3%
5,308
State Representative, District 13
-
Matt Woods WinnerR
94.5%
11,388
-
Mark Davenport L
5.5%
661
- State Rep., District 14: Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth (R), unopposed
- State Rep., District 16: Kyle South (R), unopposed
- State Rep., District 49: Russell Bedsole (R), unopposed
State Representative, District 61
-
Ron Bolton WinnerR
89.5%
10,522
-
Damon Pruet L
10.5%
1,236
State Representative, District 62
-
Bill Lamb WinnerR
74.0%
8,795
-
Brenda T. Cephus D
26.0%
3,088
State Representative, District 63
-
Cynthia Lee Almond WinnerR
66.3%
5,526
-
Samuel Adams D
33.7%
2,812
- State Rep., District 70: Christopher John England (D), unopposed
- State Rep., District 71: Artis “AJ” McCampbell (D), unopposed
- State Rep., District 72: Curtis L. Travis (D), unopposed
- Member, State Board of Education, District No. 4: Yvette M. Richardson (D), unopposed
- Circuit Court Judge, 24th Judicial Circuit, Place 1: Sam Junkin (R), unopposed
- Circuit Court Judge, 4th Judicial Circuit, Place 2: Don McMillin (D), unopposed
- Circuit Court Judge, 4th Judicial Circuit, Place 3: Marvin Wayne Wiggins (D), unopposed
- District Attorney, 4th Judicial Circuit: Robert H. Turner Jr. (D), unopposed
- District Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit: Gregory S. Griggers (D), unopposed
- District Attorney, 24th Judicial Circuit: Andrew “Andy” Hamlin (R), unopposed
Local Races:
Bibb County:
- Bibb County Sheriff: Jody Wade (R), unopposed
Superintendent, Bibb County Board of Education
-
Steve Morgan WinnerI
83.2%
4,474
-
Kevin Cotner R
16.8%
906
- Bibb County Board of Education, District 3: Camille Gibson (R), unopposed
- Bibb County Board of Education, District 4: Cheryl Acker Dodson (R), unopposed
- Bibb County Commission, District 2: Charles H. Caddell (R), unopposed
- Bibb County Commission, District 4: Ty Corbell (R), unopposed
Fayette County:
- Fayette County Sheriff: Byron Yerby (R), unopposed
- Fayette County Coroner: Timothy “TK” Kimbrell (R), unopposed
- Fayette County Board of Education, Superintendent: Jim Burkhalter (R), unopposed
- Fayette County Board of Education, District 2: Tierre D. Agnew (R), unopposed
- Fayette County Board of Education, District 3: Tom Hubbert (R), unopposed
- Fayette County Commission, District 1: Brad Cox (R), unopposed
Fayette County Commission, District 3
-
David Hubbert WinnerR
88.2%
799
-
Willie Ivey D
11.8%
107
Greene County:
- Greene County Sheriff: Jonathan “Joe” Benison (D), unopposed
- Greene County Coroner: Ronald “Kent” Smith (D), unopposed
- Greene County Commission, District 1: Garria Spencer (D), unopposed
- Greene County Commission, District 2: Tennyson Smith (D), unopposed
- Greene County Commission, District 3: Corey Cockrell (D), unopposed
- Greene County Commission, District 4: Allen Turner (D), unopposed
- Greene County Commission, District 5: Roshanda Summerville (D), unopposed
- Greene County Board of Education, District 1: Robert Davis (D), unopposed
- Greene County Board of Education, District 2: Brandon R. Merriweather (D), unopposed
Hale County:
- Hale County Sheriff: Michael Hamilton (D), unopposed
- Hale County Coroner: Howard Paige (D), unopposed
Hale County Commission, District 1
-
Don Wallace WinnerR
67.3%
901
-
Ryan Perry D
32.7%
437
- Hale County Commission, District 4: Patti Rhodes (D), unopposed
- Hale County Board of Education, District 2: Keisha Bell Thigpen (D), unopposed
- Hale County Board of Education, District 3: Verlander Jones (D), unopposed
Pickens County:
Pickens County Sheriff
-
Jordan Powell WinnerR
78.4%
4,370
-
Ricky Phillips I
21.6%
1,203
Pickens County Commission, District 1
-
Nancy Ray WinnerR
65.8%
689
-
Richard "Ricky" Richardson D
34.2%
358
- Pickens County Commission, District 2: Jill Noland (D), unopposed
- Pickens County Commission, District 3: Drew Elmore (R), unopposed
Pickens County Commission, District 4
-
Jerry Fitch D
43.8%
546
-
Timothy Kilpatrick R
34.3%
428
-
William Petty I
22.0%
274
Pickens County Commission, District 5
-
Jody McGee I
51.1%
584
-
Mark Gray R
48.9%
558
Pickens County Local Amendment 1
Relating to Pickens County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the proceeds of an existing ad valorem tax distributed to volunteer fire departments for fire protection purposes to also be used by a volunteer fire department in the county for emergency medical services. (Proposed by Act 2022-41)
-
Yes Winner
93.2%
5,405
-
No
6.8%
397
- Pickens County Coroner: Chad Harless (R), unopposed
Tuscaloosa County:
- Circuit Court Judge, 6th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 1: Brad Almond (R), unopposed
- Circuit Court Judge, 6th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 6: Dennis Steverson Sr. (R), unopposed
- District Attorney, 6th Judicial Circuit: Hays Webb (R), unopposed
- District Court Judge, Tuscaloosa County, Place 1: Joanne M. Jannik (R), unopposed
- District Court Judge, Tuscaloosa County, Place 2: Jim Gentry (R), unopposed
- Tuscaloosa County Sheriff: Ron Abernathy (R), unopposed
Walker County:
Walker County Local Amendment 1
Relating to Walker County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that the Judge of Probate of Walker County would be required to be an attorney licensed in this state. (Proposed by Act 2021-159)
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
- Superintendent, Walker County Board of Education: Dennis R. Willingham, unopposed
- Walker County Board of Education, District 2: Todd Vick (R), unopposed
- Walker County Board of Education, District 4: Lee Ann Headrick (R), unopposed
- Walker County Coroner: Joey Vick (R), unopposed
- Walker County Sheriff: Nick Smith (R), unopposed