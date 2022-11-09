Nov. 8, 2022, Midterm Election Roundup

election results

Here are the results of every race WVUA 23 is covering in the 2022 Midterm Election.

This list will be updated frequently throughout the night.

Statewide races:

Governor

  • Kay Ivey *WinnerR 67.0%
    821,466
  • Yolanda Flowers  D 29.8%
    365,815
  • James "Jimmy" Blake  L 3.2%
    39,251
* Incumbent
1,226,532
Last updated:

Lt. Governor

  • Will Ainsworth *WinnerR 84.1%
    829,867
  • Ruth Page-Nelson  L 15.9%
    156,398
* Incumbent
986,265
Last updated:

U.S. Senator

  • Katie Britt WinnerR 66.3%
    816,856
  • Will Boyd  D 31.4%
    386,590
  • John Sophocleus  L 2.3%
    28,028
1,231,474
Last updated:

Attorney General

  • Steve Marshall WinnerR 67.0%
    776,116
  • Wendell Major  D 33.0%
    381,909
1,158,025
Last updated:

Secretary of State

  • Wes Allen WinnerR 65.0%
    751,545
  • Pamela Laffitte  D 32.0%
    370,250
  • Jason "Matt" Shelby  L 3.0%
    34,181
1,155,976
Last updated:

State Treasurer

  • Young Boozer WinnerR 84.1%
    770,223
  • Scott Hammond  L 15.9%
    146,106
916,329
Last updated:

State Auditor

  • Andrew Sorrell WinnerR 84.7%
    772,334
  • Leigh Lachine  L 15.3%
    139,457
911,791
Last updated:

Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Rick Pate WinnerR 84.5%
    769,238
  • Jason Clark  L 15.5%
    140,987
910,225
Last updated:

Constitution of Alabama of 2022

Constitution of Alabama of 2022

Proposing adoption of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, which is a recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, prepared in accordance with Amendment 1951, arranging the constitution in proper articles, parts, and sections, removing racist language, deleting duplicated and repealed provisions, consolidating provisions regarding economic development, arranging all local amendments by county of application, and making no other changes. (Proposed by Act 2022-111)

  • Yes Winner 76.4%
    772,062
  • No   23.6%
    237,882
Last updated:

Statewide Amendments

Statewide Amendment 1

Proposing an amendment to Section 16 of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, now appearing as Section 16 of the Official Recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, to create Aniah’s Law, to provide that an individual is entitled to reasonable bail prior to conviction, unless charged with capital murder, murder, kidnapping in the first degree, sexual torture, domestic violence in the first degree, human trafficking in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, arson in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, terrorism when the specified offense is a Class A felony other than murder, and aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of six. (Proposed by Act 2021-201)

  • Yes Winner 80.1%
    884,366
  • No   19.9%
    219,480
Last updated:

Statewide Amendment 2

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure by state law to public or private entities for providing or expanding broadband infrastructure. (Proposed by Act 2022-117)

  • Yes Winner 78.8%
    821,086
  • No   21.2%
    221,522
Last updated:

Statewide Amendment 3

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to require the Governor to provide notice to the Attorney General and to the victim’s family prior to granting a reprieve or commutation to a person sentenced to death, and to void the reprieve or commutation if the Governor fails to provide notice. (Proposed by Act 2022-256)

  • Yes Winner 81.8%
    864,578
  • No   18.2%
    192,412
Last updated:

Statewide Amendment 4

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended; to provide that the implementation date for any bill enacted by the Legislature in a calendar year in which a general election is to be held and relating to the conduct of the general election shall be at least six months before then general election. (Proposed by Act 2021-284)

  • Yes Winner 79.9%
    816,339
  • No   20.1%
    204,736
Last updated:

Statewide Amendment 5

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to delete a provision giving the probate court of each county general jurisdiction over orphans’ business. (Proposed by Act 2021-202)

  • Yes Winner 68.7%
    680,150
  • No   31.3%
    310,239
Last updated:

Statewide Amendment 6

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, each municipality authorized under Amendment No. 8 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, now appearing Section 216.01 of the Recompiled Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, to levy and collect the ad valorem tax pursuant to Amendment No. 8 for the purpose of paying bonds and the interest thereon, and may also levy and collect such ad valorem tax and utilize such funds for capital improvements on a pay-as-you-go basis at a rate not exceeding the rate then lawfully permitted for the municipality to directly pay the costs of public capital improvements, as well as to pay the principal and interest on bonds, warrants, or other securities issued to finance or refinance the costs of the improvements; and the ratify, validate, and confirm the levy and collection of such tax levied and collected for any of these purposes prior to the ratification of this amendment. (Proposed by Act 2021-327)

  • Yes Winner 60.8%
    589,984
  • No   39.2%
    380,665
Last updated:

Statewide Amendment 7

Proposing an amendment to revise Amendment 772 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, to specify that all counties and municipalities may exercise the authority and powers granted by Amendment 772 to provide for economic and industrial development; to permit notice for Amendment 772 projects to be published in any newspaper in circulation in the county or municipality; and to ratify all actions and agreements of any county or municipality done under Amendment 772 unless subject to pending judicial proceedings on the date of adoption of this amendment. (Proposed by Act 2022-286)

  • Yes Winner 75.5%
    728,103
  • No   24.5%
    236,337
Last updated:

Statewide Amendment 8

Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions. (Proposed by Act 2021-199)

  • Yes Winner 71.8%
    585,108
  • No   28.2%
    229,412
Last updated:

Statewide Amendment 9

Relating to Jefferson County and Tuscaloosa County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads in the city limits of Lake View under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission, beginning January 1, 2023 and ending December 21, 2027. (Proposed by Act 2022-228)

  • Yes Winner 71.7%
    581,120
  • No   28.3%
    229,123
Last updated:

Statewide Amendment 10

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the Code Commissioner, contingent upon the ratification of an official Constitution of Alabama of 2022, to renumber and place constitutional amendments ratified before or on the same day as the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, based on a logical sequence and the particular subject or topic of the amendment, and to provide for the transfer of existing annotations to any section of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to the section as it is numbered or renumbered in the Constitution of Alabama of 2022. (Proposed by Act 2022-177)

  • Yes Winner 74.7%
    697,809
  • No   25.3%
    236,006
Last updated:

Regional Races

U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District

  • Robert Aderholt WinnerR 83.9%
    149,436
  • Rick Neighbors  D 14.0%
    24,899
  • Johnny Cochran  L 2.2%
    3,879
178,214
Last updated:

U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Gary Palmer WinnerR 85.1%
    92,270
  • Andria Chieffo  D 14.9%
    16,122
108,392
Last updated:

U.S. Representative, 7th Congressional District

  • Terrycina Sewell *WinnerD 63.1%
    114,912
  • Beatrice Nichols  R 35.2%
    64,044
  • Gavin Goodman  L 1.7%
    3,037
* Incumbent
181,993
Last updated:

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5

  • Greg Cook WinnerL 66.5%
    765,685
  • Anita Kelly  D 33.5%
    385,678
1,151,363
Last updated:

  • Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6: Kelli Wise (R), unopposed

Public Service Commission, Place 1

  • Jeremy Oden WinnerR 84.0%
    761,714
  • Ron Bishop  L 16.0%
    144,756
906,470
Last updated:

Public Service Commission, Place 2

  • Chip Beeker WinnerR 83.4%
    756,756
  • Laura Lane  L 16.6%
    150,449
907,205
Last updated:

  • State Sen., District 5: Greg J. Reed, (R), unopposed
  • State Sen., District 14: April Weaver (R), unopposed

State Senator, District 21

  • Gerald Allen *WinnerR 66.3%
    21,937
  • Lisa Ward  D 33.7%
    11,170
* Incumbent
33,107
Last updated:

State Senator, District 24

  • Bobby Singleton WinnerD 82.7%
    25,411
  • Richard Benderson  L 17.3%
    5,308
30,719
Last updated:

State Representative, District 13

  • Matt Woods WinnerR 94.5%
    11,388
  • Mark Davenport  L 5.5%
    661
12,049
Last updated:

  • State Rep., District 14: Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth (R), unopposed
  • State Rep., District 16: Kyle South (R), unopposed
  • State Rep., District 49: Russell Bedsole (R), unopposed

State Representative, District 61

  • Ron Bolton WinnerR 89.5%
    10,522
  • Damon Pruet  L 10.5%
    1,236
11,758
Last updated:

State Representative, District 62

  • Bill Lamb WinnerR 74.0%
    8,795
  • Brenda T. Cephus  D 26.0%
    3,088
11,883
Last updated:

State Representative, District 63

  • Cynthia Lee Almond WinnerR 66.3%
    5,526
  • Samuel Adams  D 33.7%
    2,812
8,338
Last updated:

  • State Rep., District 70: Christopher John England (D), unopposed
  • State Rep., District 71: Artis “AJ” McCampbell (D), unopposed
  • State Rep., District 72: Curtis L. Travis (D), unopposed
  • Member, State Board of Education, District No. 4: Yvette M. Richardson (D), unopposed
  • Circuit Court Judge, 24th Judicial Circuit, Place 1: Sam Junkin (R), unopposed
  • Circuit Court Judge, 4th Judicial Circuit, Place 2: Don McMillin (D), unopposed
  • Circuit Court Judge, 4th Judicial Circuit, Place 3: Marvin Wayne Wiggins (D), unopposed
  • District Attorney, 4th Judicial Circuit: Robert H. Turner Jr. (D), unopposed
  • District Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit: Gregory S. Griggers (D), unopposed
  • District Attorney, 24th Judicial Circuit: Andrew “Andy” Hamlin (R), unopposed

Local Races:

Bibb County:

  • Bibb County Sheriff: Jody Wade (R), unopposed

Superintendent, Bibb County Board of Education

  • Steve Morgan WinnerI 83.2%
    4,474
  • Kevin Cotner  R 16.8%
    906
5,380
Last updated:

  • Bibb County Board of Education, District 3: Camille Gibson (R), unopposed
  • Bibb County Board of Education, District 4: Cheryl Acker Dodson (R), unopposed
  • Bibb County Commission, District 2: Charles H. Caddell (R), unopposed
  • Bibb County Commission, District 4: Ty Corbell (R), unopposed

Fayette County:

  • Fayette County Sheriff: Byron Yerby (R), unopposed
  • Fayette County Coroner: Timothy “TK” Kimbrell (R), unopposed
  • Fayette County Board of Education, Superintendent: Jim Burkhalter (R), unopposed
  • Fayette County Board of Education, District 2: Tierre D. Agnew (R), unopposed
  • Fayette County Board of Education, District 3: Tom Hubbert (R), unopposed
  • Fayette County Commission, District 1: Brad Cox (R), unopposed

Fayette County Commission, District 3

  • David Hubbert WinnerR 88.2%
    799
  • Willie Ivey  D 11.8%
    107
906
Last updated:

Greene County:

  • Greene County Sheriff: Jonathan “Joe” Benison (D), unopposed
  • Greene County Coroner: Ronald “Kent” Smith (D), unopposed
  • Greene County Commission, District 1: Garria Spencer (D), unopposed
  • Greene County Commission, District 2: Tennyson Smith (D), unopposed
  • Greene County Commission, District 3: Corey Cockrell (D), unopposed
  • Greene County Commission, District 4: Allen Turner (D), unopposed
  • Greene County Commission, District 5: Roshanda Summerville (D), unopposed
  • Greene County Board of Education, District 1: Robert Davis (D), unopposed
  • Greene County Board of Education, District 2: Brandon R. Merriweather (D), unopposed

Hale County:

  • Hale County Sheriff: Michael Hamilton (D), unopposed
  • Hale County Coroner: Howard Paige (D), unopposed

Hale County Commission, District 1

  • Don Wallace WinnerR 67.3%
    901
  • Ryan Perry  D 32.7%
    437
1,338
Last updated:

  • Hale County Commission, District 4: Patti Rhodes (D), unopposed
  • Hale County Board of Education, District 2: Keisha Bell Thigpen (D), unopposed
  • Hale County Board of Education, District 3: Verlander Jones (D), unopposed

Pickens County:

Pickens County Sheriff

  • Jordan Powell WinnerR 78.4%
    4,370
  • Ricky Phillips  I 21.6%
    1,203
5,573
Last updated:

Pickens County Commission, District 1

  • Nancy Ray WinnerR 65.8%
    689
  • Richard "Ricky" Richardson  D 34.2%
    358
1,047
Last updated:

  • Pickens County Commission, District 2: Jill Noland (D), unopposed
  • Pickens County Commission, District 3: Drew Elmore (R), unopposed

Pickens County Commission, District 4

  • Jerry Fitch  D 43.8%
    546
  • Timothy Kilpatrick  R 34.3%
    428
  • William Petty  I 22.0%
    274
1,248
Last updated:

Pickens County Commission, District 5

  • Jody McGee  I 51.1%
    584
  • Mark Gray  R 48.9%
    558
1,142
Last updated:

Pickens County Local Amendment 1

Relating to Pickens County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the proceeds of an existing ad valorem tax distributed to volunteer fire departments for fire protection purposes to also be used by a volunteer fire department in the county for emergency medical services. (Proposed by Act 2022-41)

  • Yes Winner 93.2%
    5,405
  • No   6.8%
    397
Last updated:

  • Pickens County Coroner: Chad Harless (R), unopposed

Tuscaloosa County:

  • Circuit Court Judge, 6th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 1: Brad Almond (R), unopposed
  • Circuit Court Judge, 6th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 6: Dennis Steverson Sr. (R), unopposed
  • District Attorney, 6th Judicial Circuit: Hays Webb (R), unopposed
  • District Court Judge, Tuscaloosa County, Place 1: Joanne M. Jannik (R), unopposed
  • District Court Judge, Tuscaloosa County, Place 2: Jim Gentry (R), unopposed
  • Tuscaloosa County Sheriff: Ron Abernathy (R), unopposed

Walker County:

Walker County Local Amendment 1

Relating to Walker County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that the Judge of Probate of Walker County would be required to be an attorney licensed in this state. (Proposed by Act 2021-159)

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
Last updated:

  • Superintendent, Walker County Board of Education: Dennis R. Willingham, unopposed
  • Walker County Board of Education, District 2: Todd Vick (R), unopposed
  • Walker County Board of Education, District 4: Lee Ann Headrick (R), unopposed
  • Walker County Coroner: Joey Vick (R), unopposed
  • Walker County Sheriff: Nick Smith (R), unopposed
