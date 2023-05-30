Notre Dame’s fire-ravaged roof rebuilt using medieval techniques

A crane lifts a part of the new roof of the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Thursday, May 25, 2023, near Angers, western France. Carpenters building a new timber frame for the fire-ravaged roof of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral are using the same tools and techniques as their medieval predecessors. For them, working with hand-axes to fashion oak beams has been like stepping back in time. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Schaeffer)

The Associated Press

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-LA-PLAINE, France (AP) – Carpenters building a new timber frame for the fire-ravaged roof of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral are using the same tools and techniques as their medieval predecessors.

For them, working with hand axes to fashion oak beams has been like stepping back in time. It has given them a new appreciation of their predecessors’ handiwork that was architecturally revolutionary back in the 13th century.

The roof reconstruction hit an important milestone in May, when parts of the new frame were assembled and erected at a workshop in the Loire Valley, in western France.

Unlike in medieval times, the frame will be trucked to Paris and lifted by mechanical crane into position atop the cathedral.

5/30/2023 11:59:26 AM (GMT -5:00)