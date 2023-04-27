Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner commits to Alabama

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is set to join the competition to become the next starting QB at Alabama.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Buchner announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Thursday, just one day after his family visited campus.

“Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that is what has happened today,” he wrote on social media. “…I know this is the best decision for my future. And I can’t wait to get to Tuscaloosa and begin the next step of my football journey.”

Buchner is the fifth scholarship quarterback on Alabama’s roster. The Crimson Tide went through spring practice with junior Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, and true freshman Dylan Lonergan and Eli Holstein.

In Alabama’s A-Day Game this past weekend, Milroe accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) but also threw a pair of interceptions. Simpson also had an interception in the scrimmage.

Buchner began last season as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback before he was injured in the Irish’s second game, a loss to Marshall. He returned to for the postseason and started for Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl versus South Carolina. Buchner accounted for five touchdowns in the Irish’s 45-38 win.

In three games last season, Buchner completed 46-of-83 passes with 652 yards and three touchdown passes. He ran for 123 yards and four touchdowns.

Buchner does have one strong connection to the Alabama football program: he was recruited out of high school and spent his first college season playing for then-Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Rees is going into his first season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.