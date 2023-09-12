Not as Hot Ahead… Tuesday PM Forecast Update

Good Tuesday afternoon! Our local weather has been rather hot today, with many areas warming well into the 90s. The risk of rain will continue into tonight, but most communities will remain dry. The chance of rain is at 30% through midnight.

A surface front will pass southward across the area tonight and early on Wednesday. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy at times through Wednesday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Wednesday, but widespread rain is not expected.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Thursday.

Another surface front will approach the area by Friday and over the weekend, which will allow for another rain chance. The highest rain chance will arrive on Saturday, followed by mostly dry weather on Sunday.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

