NorthStar EMS offering experience, pay in new training program

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A new “Earn while you learn” program will allow NorthStar Emergency Medical Services to hire full-time employees and train them as licensed EMTs in an 8-10 week program starting Monday, August 15.

According to a West AlabamaWorks press release, the program will allow those with an interest in paramedicine to gain on-the-job experience and pay, and a fast-track to licensure.

NorthStar EMS Director Brent Dierking explained this course will help people answer the call to emergency service.

“If you are looking for an exciting career in EMS, this is the program to get you started,” he said in a statement.

Training includes lessons in basic life support, such as CPR, bleeding control and managing acute medical emergencies.

Participants will receive a training wage of $12.50 an hour and benefits.

Those who complete their training and receive their licenses from the State of Alabama will be placed into full-time positions with hourly rates up to $15 an hour and benefits.

“In a little under 10 weeks, you can become a licensed EMT with a guaranteed job waiting for you upon completion. Just 10 weeks, and you have a new career. How great is that!” said West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones in a statement.

Classes are located at 2106 17th Avenue in Tuscaloosa, and will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An informational meeting will take place on Monday, August 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.