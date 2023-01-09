Northside’s Perdue signs with Bevill State Community College baseball

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Samantha Huver

Davis Perdue is taking his game to the next level.

The senior at Northside High School signs to play baseball at Bevill State Community College. His primary position is catcher, and he bats from the right side of the plate.

He is apart of the Viper Baseball Academy which is an Alabama travel team.

Signing a college baseball scholarship has been a goal that Perdue has worked towards the past four years.

“Right after my freshman year, probably during my freshman year, I saw my older cousin Brody Perdue (sign). He is currently at AUM,” Perdue said. “I was like – man, I wanna do whatever I can to get to his situation. It took a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of late nights. It means a lot.”

When it came to picking a college, Perdue gave his high school coach a list of around twenty schools that he was interested in. What made Bevill State an ideal choice was the proximity to his family. It’s about an hours drive from Samantha, AL.

Perdue also said the interactions he has had with the Bevill State program helped him in making his decision.

Perdue’s high school coach says he has been impressed with his players dedication.

“At nine-years-old (Perdue) spoke with knowledge and passion towards baseball that most kids his age did not possess,” said Northside Rams Head Baseball Coach Michael Green.

Now that he ahs reached his goal of earning a college baseball scholarship, Perdue is ready for his next challenge.

“Theres bigger goals to go get, and I will try my best to get there,” he said.