Northside volleyball was too much for Hale County to handle

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Alex Chasen

The Northside Rams defeated the Hale County Wildcats 3-1 in an area match Monday evening.

The Rams dominated most of the match and that was put on display in the game-winning set. In the final play, Hale County tried to hold on, but Northside was on the hunt for the kill. Alaina Norris pushed it up to Riley Shults, she then gave it a love tap to Addyson Webster who slammed it home to seal the Rams victory.

Northside (7-4) is back on the court for their next match on Tuesday afternoon as they face the Fayette County High School Tigers (2-1). For the Wildcats (3-5), they are also back in action Tuesday afternoon against the Sipsey Valley Bears (4-3)