Northside softball defeats Brooks

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Northside High School softball defeats Brooks High School 3-2 in Alabama High School Athletic Association State Tournament elimination game.

This game was close through all seven innings, but in the fourth it was tied at 2 a piece with Brooks threatening with a runner on third. Lily Stone popped up a bunt attempt and gets caught by the catcher who was able to fire it to third to double up the runner, as Northside escapes the inning.

In the sixth, still locked up at 2-2. Northside’s Chloe Cedotal rips the go ahead RBI single to left, to give the Northside the lead and the win.

As Northside wins it 3-2. They would go on to advance and would eventually lose to Dale County one round later 4-3.