Northridge’s Spears signs with Maryville College

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jeremy Bryant

National signing day has arrived with Northridge high school running back Toryion Spears making the decision to sign on to play football at Maryville College in Tennessee. Spears will be majoring in sports medicine with a focus to be an athletic trainer.

Maryville only offered a scholarship last month, but it came better later than never as Spears knew the Scots would provide the best opportunity to fulfill his childhood dream of playing at the collegiate level. He is also looking forward to the opportunity to play for Maryville head coach Ben Fox. Spears says he and Fox have similar goals.

“We want to win, we’re very competitive. We don’t really want to join the best, we want to be the best.”

Departing from his beloved Jaguar teammates will not come easy, but Spears wants to serve as an inspiration to the younger players that with hard work and dedication, there is always a way to reach the next level.

The past season may not have gone the way he envisioned, but Spears believes that it was all part of the process to get him where he is now. He says he will take the lessons he learned from playing alongside and against some very talented players, along with the guidance from Jaguars head coach Ryan Lolley and intends to apply them at Maryville.