Northridge vs Tuscaloosa County Wildcats Flag Football 10/10

tuscaloosa county high football

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman Jr

The Northridge Jaguars hosted the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats in a flag football matchup on Tuesday night.

Wildcats quarterback Macy Hudgins lead the way with two touchdown passes and Zoey-Rae Burrow got into the mix as well with one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown.

The Wildcats lead 28-0 at halftime, after a dominant first half and never looked back.

Tuscaloosa County hosts Brookwood on Thursday and Northridge has a chance to get back in the win column in a home matchup against Central.