Northridge Volleyball Falls to Mountain Brook in the Elite 8

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Mountain Brook defeated the Northridge volleyball team 3-1 Wednesday morning in the Class 6A Elite 8 matchup.

The Jags fell behind quickly, dropping its first two sets 25-11 and 25-23 but fought back to win its third set 25-21.

Northridge ran out of steam in the fourth set as Mountain Brook won the fourth set 25-17.

Mae Lacey led the Spartans with 10 kills and five blocks while Paige Parant had 12 kills, eight digs and two aces.

Northridge ended its season with a record of 36-15.

The Spartans hoped to win its fourth straight state title, but lost in the semifinals Wednesday afternoon to Bayside Academy in 4 sets.

Mountain Brook finished its season with a 38-17 record.