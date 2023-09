Northridge volleyball beats Cullman, 2-0

Northridge volleyball defeated Cullman two sets to none.

It was a battle through both sets. Northridge won set one, 25-23. In set No. 2, Cullman would take a 24-20, but Northridge battled back. The Jaguars scored 10 of the final 14 points to take the second set, 30-28.

This matchup was apart of a tri-match at Hillcrest High School. The Patriots played the Jaguars after Northridge’s win over Cullman.